DeVonta Smith start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith had one of his best games as a pro against the Kansas City Chiefs. The rookie will try to build off of that performance against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR DeVonta Smith

Smith, along with the rest of the Eagles’ offense, played much better in Week 4 than they did the previous week against the Dallas Cowboys. In last week’s contest against the Chiefs, he had seven receptions (11 targets) for 122 yards and 19.20 fantasy points. It was the second time Smith scored 10 or more fantasy points this season.

The rookie wideout out of Alabama has received a consistent number of targets this season that warrants him being a WR2 in fantasy football. The 6-foot Smith will be going up against a Panthers’ defense that has allowed five touchdowns and 20.0 fantasy points per game. He will likely draw the assignment of Donte Jackson, but Jalen Hurts should still seek him out.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Smith is the Eagles’ best wide receiver and should be slotted as a WR2 in fantasy this week.