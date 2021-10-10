Jalen Reagor start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles second-year wide receiver Jalen Reagor was held to only catch in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs. The young wideout will now go up against an aggressive Carolina Panthers defense on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR Jalen Reagor

After having five receptions in the Eagles’ Week 3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Reagor only had one reception (one target) for nine yards against the Chiefs. It is the second time this season that the second-year receiver had less than 10 receiving yards. The first time was in Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers, where he had two receptions (five targets) for five yards.

The former first-round pick has played a consistent number of snaps this season for the Eagles as their No. 2 wide receiver next to rookie DeVonta Smith. Reagor will be going up against the Panthers’ defense, which has allowed five touchdowns and 20 fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you are looking for a FLEX play, Reagor might be under consideration. However, he isn’t getting enough targets to warrant a spot with the tight ends getting more involved in the offense. Therefore, the best play is to sit Reagor for Week 5.