Quez Watkins start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles second-year wide receiver Quez Watkins didn’t have any big plays in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs, but still managed to be productive. He’ll try to find the end zone against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR Quez Watkins

Watkins has yet to score a touchdown this season but is receiving a respectable amount of targets and being productive. Last week against Kansas City, the speedy receiver had three receptions (seven targets) for 33 yards. Throughout the first four games of this season, he’s had at least two receptions.

Additionally, Watkins is averaging 3.5 targets per game, which is not a lot when you look at the rest of the Eagles’ offense. The former Southern Mississippi standout’s fantasy football value rests on him having an explosive passing play or touchdown. He’s not like fellow rookie DeVonta Smith, who will get a lot of passes thrown his way.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

As of right now, I’d sit Quez Watkins for Week 5. His value is dependent on him scoring touchdowns.