Dallas Goedert, Zach Ertz start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Over the last two weeks, the Philadelphia Eagles have received significant production from tight ends Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz. The tight end duo will try to carry their momentum into Week 5 against the Carolina Panthers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles TEs Dallas Goedert, Zach Ertz

Last Sunday against Kansas City, both Goedert and Ertz played a huge role in the team’s offense. Goedert recorded five receptions (five targets) for 56 yards, and a touchdown, while Ertz added five receptions (eight targets) for 60 yards.

For Goedert, it was the second straight game that he had 50 receiving yards or more. He also scored 11.6 fantasy points, which was the first time that the 6-foot-5 tight end had 10 or more points since Week 1 (10.2 vs. Atlanta). Ertz had his second consecutive game with 50 yards or more and 15 targets over the last two weeks.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With the increased production of both Goedert and Ertz, it would not be a bad idea to start them this week against the Panthers.