Sam Darnold start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers took their first loss of the season in Week 4 with a 36-28 final score against the Dallas Cowboys, bringing the Panthers to 3-1 on the season so far. They’ll look to bounce back against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5 and get a jump on the Bucs in the standings, who are also 3-1 but lead the division on tiebreakers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers QB Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold had another great week, holding steady in the same range as the previous two weeks with 301 passing yards, going 26-for-39. He’s consistently completed about 67-68 percent of passes through the first four weeks, and has amassed just over 300 yards for the last three weeks straight. He threw for two touchdowns and ran in two more against the Cowboys, but it wasn’t quite enough as Dallas still got the upper hand in the end. Darnold was able to move the ball and get his team down the field against a very solid Cowboys defense, and he’ll have a great matchup against the Eagles in Week 5.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Sam Darnold in Week 5 against the Eagles, who have allowed an average of 204 passing yards per game so far this season. Darnold should have a great game against Philadelphia and should be started wherever he’s rostered.