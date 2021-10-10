Chuba Hubbard start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers suffered their first loss of the season in Week 4 at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys who topped the Panthers 36-28. QB Sam Darnold threw for two scores and ran in two more but it wasn’t quite enough for Carolina as they couldn’t get the job done against a tough Cowboys defense. The Panthers will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard

Chuba Hubbard carried the ball a season-high 13 times for 57 yards, and caught both of his targets for another 14 yards on top of that, good for a combined 71 yards. It was the best running performance of his season so far, but it was also his first-ever career start in lieu of Christian McCaffrey (hamstring). He didn’t do much for fantasy managers, but if McCaffrey is still out for Week 5, Hubbard will be expected to get the start and a big share of the snaps. McCaffrey is listed as doubtful and thus likely won’t play.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If McCaffrey doesn’t play in Week 5, start Chuba Hubbard as he could be seen as a top-25 RB this week against the Eagles. He only had two targets on this occasion, but that could go up and could translate into some extra points in PPR leagues.