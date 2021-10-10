DJ Moore start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers lost their first game of the season when they played the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4 that finished in a 36-28 scoreline. Sam Darnold threw for two touchdowns and ran in for two more, but the Panthers couldn’t quite get it done against the Cowboys defense. They’ll take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR DJ Moore

Despite the loss, DJ Moore had a great game as he caught eight of his 12 targets and racked up 113 receiving yards and adding two touchdowns. He made one rushing attempt for six yards, bringing his combined total up to 119. Fantasy managers were delighted in both standard and PPR leagues as he had his best performance of the season from a fantasy standpoint. He’s seeing around a 30 percent target share through the first four games and should keep seeing the majority of the targets for the Panthers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

DJ Moore is emerging as one of the league’s top wideouts especially now that he’s paired with Sam Darnold at QB. He’s been targeted 12 times in the last two games straight and will be expected to have another great performance against the Eagles. He should be started in all leagues for Week 5.