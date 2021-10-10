Robby Anderson start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers suffered their first loss of the season with a 36-28 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4. Sam Darnold still had an impressive game throwing for over 300 yards, but it was Dallas that prevailed and got the win. The Panthers will now look ahead to Week 5 when they’ll take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR Robby Anderson

Robby Anderson saw the most targets he’s seen all season with 11, but he was only able to catch five of them for 46 yards. He added another three yards with his one rush attempt. While it was the most action he’s seen this year, it certainly wasn’t his best performance, and he didn’t give fantasy managers much to be excited about. If he sees this much action next week, he’ll need to do better and probably find the end zone to really move the needle on the fantasy meter.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Robby Anderson in Week 5 as DJ Moore is the wideout you’ll want if you’re looking to the Panthers. Otherwise, there should be better options elsewhere on waivers who should bring in some solid points especially in PPR leagues.