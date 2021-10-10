Aaron Rodgers start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers will look for a fourth straight win they meet the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5. The Bengals will provide a stiff test as they are also looking to improve to 4-1 on the season. Aaron Rodgers is heating up after his dud in Week 1, throwing eight touchdowns in the last three games with zero interceptions. Is he a good bet to light up the Bengals Sunday?

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers is playing like his usual self after a lackluster showing against the Saints in the opener. He’s thrown for eight touchdowns and 764 yards in three Green Bay victories this season. The home run plays haven’t been there yet but Rodgers is delivering good fantasy value over the last three games. Green Bay is putting more emphasis on the run game, taking away from some of Rodgers’ opportunities.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Bengals have performed well since giving up 351 yards and two touchdowns to Kirk Cousins in the season opener. Rodgers is the best quarterback this unit has faced and should have success on Sunday. The Packers are hurting on defense and might give up a lot of points, leading to a high-scoring contest. The reigning NFL MVP is worth starting in this game.