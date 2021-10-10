A.J. Dillon start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers hope to win a fourth straight contest in Week 5 when they meet the Cincinnati Bengals. The Packers gave their second-round pick from a year ago, A.J. Dillon, a lot of run in a Week 4 win over the Steelers. The running back looked the part, going for 81 yards on 15 carries while capturing the attention of fans and fantasy managers. Is he worth a start in Week 5 against the Bengals?

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers RB A.J. Dillon

Dillon was expected to take on a bigger role with Jamaal Williams leaving in free agency. Last week’s contest had Dillon’s second-highest carry total in his short career but there’s a chance he gets a more consistent role in the offense. Aaron Jones is still the starter and superior receiver so it may be best for managers to wait and see how Dillon’s role evolves after a big performance.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Given his inconsistent volume, Dillon is not a good start in Week 5 for managers. It is worth seeing if Dillon’s role becomes more prominent in the offense but there’s a chance last week’s game was an anomaly showing. Dillon could see more work as the weather gets worse and teams turn toward the run more. For now, it’s too early to trust him.