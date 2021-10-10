Allen Lazard start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals face off in Week 5 with both teams looking to keep winning streaks going. The Packers will be without Marquez Valdes-Scantling after the receiver was placed on IR, opening up an opportunity for others to get more targets in a pass-happy offense. One of those players will be Allen Lazard.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Allen Lazard

Lazard has not been able to parlay what was a successful 2020 season into a bigger role in 2021. He had two catches for 33 yards in Week 3, but Randall Cobb was the major beneficiary of Valdes-Scantling’s absence. It’s hard to see Lazard having a big role in this offense consistently, even though he’s the clear favorite to replace Valdes-Scantling while the receiver sits on IR.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Lazard does have some fringe flex potential, although managers should likely look elsewhere for better options. Until the receiver finds a consistent role in the offense, he’s unlikely to deliver much fantasy value. And ultimately, Lazard is going to return to a minimal role once Valdes-Scantling comes back.