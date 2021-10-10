Tyler Boyd start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Week 5’s NFL Sunday slate features Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals hosting Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at Paul Brown Stadium. Cincinnati’s passing offense has shined over the past couple of weeks, but can Tyler Boyd and the receivers put together another impressive performance in Week 5?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tyler Boyd

Tyler Boyd’s status as the Bengals safety blanket on third downs and during crucial moments of games doesn’t seem to be changing anytime soon. Boyd had his best performance of the young NFL season during Cincinnati’s Week 4 win over the Jaguars, catching nine passes for 118 yards in the victory. Tee Higgins could be returning from injury in time for the Week 5 game against the Packers, which would take a few targets from Boyd, but he’d still be in line for at least a solid outing against a Packers defense that has allowed 10 touchdown passes on the season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The ceiling is never all that high with Boyd since he doesn’t score touchdowns often, but he’s consistently a low-end WR option in fantasy leagues due to his ability to get open and make timely catches. Start Tyler Boyd this week and expect him to have his usual solid production.