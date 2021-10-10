Ja’Marr Chase start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Week 5’s NFL Sunday slate features a matchup between high-profile quarterbacks. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will travel to Cincinnati to face off against Joe Burrow and the Bengals. With the quarterbacks being the talk of this matchup, can Ja’Marr Chase and the wide receivers stand out in Week 5?

Note — WR Tee Higgins is set to return from injury in Week 5 vs. the Packers and will cut into Chase’s target share a bit.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase

So much for those few dropped passes in the preseason, right? Ja’Marr Chase, the Biletnikoff Award winner, has looked every bit as good as advertised through four games in the NFL. He leads all rookie receivers in receiving yards and touchdown catches and is coming off of a six-catch, 77-yard outing against the Jaguars. Tee Higgins could be back in the lineup for Week 5 against the Packers, which would have an impact on how Chase is covered by the Green Bay secondary.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you’ve got Ja’Marr Chase rostered, go ahead and start him. He was held without a touchdown for the first time all season in Week 4 against Jacksonville but still produced solid fantasy numbers, giving us an idea of what his floor could look like. His ceiling remains extremely high, though, so don’t be surprised if he puts up a monstrous game this week.