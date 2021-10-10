Samaje Perine start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The 3-1 Green Bay Packers will travel to Cincinnati for a Week 5 matchup with the 3-1 Bengals. Cincinnati is looking to stay at the top of the AFC North but may need their reserve players to step up to the plate and turn in some production. Can Samaje Perine be that guy?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals RB Samaje Perine

The Bengals’ offense rose from the dead in the second half of Week 4’s matchup against the Jaguars to put together a nice come-from-behind win at home. Unfortunately, they lost their bell-cow running back Joe Mixon in the process. Mixon is considered “week to week” which could open the door for Samaje Perine to have his number called. Perine played a similar role last season and had some solid outings after Mixon was lost for the season. If he’s the guy in Week 5, he’ll face a Green Bay run defense that has been trending in the right direction since their disaster.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The most important thing to do is monitor what’s happening with the Bengals through the week, as the Joe Mixon injury will make the Perine decision easy for fantasy managers. If Mixon’ is in, no need for you to start Perine. If Mixon’s out, start Perine and feel good about what his potential workload could turn into.