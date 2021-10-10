Joe Burrow start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will host a Week 5 matchup at Paul Brown Stadium against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Cincinnati has had a few extra days to prepare after a Thursday night win in Week 4, so will Burrow have the game plan to carve up the Packers' defense?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals QB Joe Burrow

The 2020 No. 1 pick, Joe Burrow, outdueled the 2021 No. 1 selection, Trevor Lawrence, in the NFL’s Week 4 Thursday slot. Burrow’s 348-yard, two-touchdown performance mostly came in the second half where the Bengals battled back from a 14-0 hole to beat the Jaguars 24-21. This week, the sophomore QB gets a Green Bay defense that has not allowed over 250 passing yards to any quarterback this season, although they gave up five touchdown passes to Jameis Winston in Week 1. Burrow should have a chance to let it rip this upcoming game, especially with the status of lead back Joe Mixon in question.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Burrow hasn’t been a dominant fantasy quarterback yet, but you can’t argue with his consistently “solid” numbers. If you’re searching for high output, he’s probably not your guy this week. However, he’s a starting QB this week if you want to pencil in some good production.