Trevor Lawrence start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Well, it has been a wild week in Jacksonville, that’s for sure.

With all the craziness surrounding Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer, people are totally forgetting that they have a game this week against the Tennessee Titans. Jags QB Trevor Lawernce had his best game as a pro last week, but can he keep the momentum going even with a long 10-day layoff and the off the field issues with his coach

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

The rookie signal-caller has had a really rough entrance into the NFL, throwing just five touchdowns and seven interceptions through four weeks. Still, it’s hard to deny that he’s gotten a touch better each time he takes the field, culminating a single touchdown, no interception game last week against the Bengals.

Still, his lone score last week came on the ground, which isn’t ideal for fantasy managers when they’re looking to fill a roster spot at QB. They’ll take on the Titans this week, who are coming off a loss to the New York Jets and another rookie QB in Zach Wilson, who has looked worse than Lawrence, for the most part, this season. Though Tennessee’s defense is giving up about 21 fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks each week, Lawrence is only averaging about 11.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit him.

While this could be his best week in the NFL, there are still other vet QB options out there who are in a better position to succeed.