Ryan Tannehill start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans head into Week 5 after a brutal overtime defeat at the hands of the New York Jets. The Titans will enter a pivotal division showdown against the winless Jacksonville Jaguars who are dealing with issues off the field involving head coach Urban Meyer.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans QB Ryan Tannehill

Tannehill has been inconsistent this season. He threw three touchdowns and two interceptions in a win over the Colts while throwing for 347 yards and no scores or picks in a victory against Seattle. Tannehill was considered one of the sleeper quarterbacks with the addition of Julio Jones to the roster but it has been a rocky road so far. And now, he may not have either starting receiver for a bit.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Tannehill is a flex option, only because the Jags defense is atrocious. He can make plays with his legs well, resulting in some additional rushing points for managers. With the Titans potentially down their top two receivers, it might be wise to leave Tannehill out of the starting lineup and go for a better option.