Davis Mills start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

After three straight losses by double digits, the Houston Texans’ season-opening victory seems like a lifetime ago. The Texans won’t have an easier time in Week 5 as the New England Patriots come to town.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans QB Davis Mills

In fairness to Davis Mills, the Houston Texans lack the infrastructure to put a young quarterback — or even a non-elite veteran passer — in a position to succeed. The offensive line lacks consistency along the interior and the skill positions feature little field-tilting talent.

Even so, Mills’ performance since replacing the injured Tyrod Taylor has left a lot to be desired. During his most recent outing, he completed just 11 of his 21 passes for 87 yards (4.1 average) and four interceptions. Those numbers seem even more startling considering Davis hasn’t shied away from throwing deep (8.8 intended air yards per pass attempt).

Given Sunday’s matchup with the Patriots — a team that has routinely terrorized rookie quarterbacks during Bill Belichick’s tenure as head coach — Davis could come close to matching those shocking numbers from last week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Do not roster Davis Mills.