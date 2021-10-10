Damien Harris start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

One week after the New England Patriots lost a heartbreaker to former flame Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bill Belichick and company will face off with the Houston Texans and a host of other former colleagues. The Week 5 tilt kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB Damien Harris

While Mac Jones’ fluctuations have garnered most of the attention in New England, third-year running back Damien Harris has also played inconsistently through the opening four weeks of the season. After averaging more than 80 yards from scrimmage and half a touchdown through Weeks 1 and 2, Harris’ production has cratered. He rushed for just 14 yards in Week 3 and -4 this past Sunday, though the Patriots’ other running backs didn’t fare much better.

Fortunately for Harris fantasy managers, the matchup with the Texans provides an ideal rebound opportunity. Houston’s defense has yielded 100-plus yards on the ground and three touchdowns to running backs over the past three weeks. Harris, who also contributes in the passing game, should see more than the single-digit touches he received in each of New England’s last two outings.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Damien Harris as an RB2.