Carlos Hyde start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Carlos Hyde was a healthy scratch from last Thursday night’s game against the Bengals due to a shoulder injury. The veteran, however, was a full participant in practice this week and should be good to go when the Jags host the Tennessee Titans in a crucial divisional showdown on Sunday.

With Hyde back in the fold, what is his outlook for fantasy in Week 5?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars RB Carlos Hyde

Even before the injury, Hyde was putting up pedestrian numbers as the Jags’ backup. Through three games, he combined for just 95 yards off 19 carries with only two receiving targets to his name.

That’s a result of James Robinson being the workhorse in Jacksonville, but his numbers could stand to improve.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Titans currently have a Top 10 rush defense in the league, with opponents attempting just 94 carries for 366 yards on 3.9 yards per carry. They have given up five rushing touchdowns in four games, so there could be potential for Hyde to get his first score of the year in a red zone situation. But other than that, sit him as he’s yet to show any fantasy value this season.