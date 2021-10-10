James Robinson start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been at the height of conversation this week across the sports media landscape, but not because of their upcoming game against the Tennessee Titans.

Still, Urban Meyer drama aside, a game will still need to be played on Sunday and fantasy lineups will need to be managed. So heading into this week 5 tilt, what should fantasy managers do with Jags running back James Robinson?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars RB James Robinson

Robinson is coming off by far his best game of the season last Thursday. He ran the ball 18 times for 78 yards, which is solid. But he also scored two of the Jags three touchdowns in the loss to Cincinnati. He leads the team with three rushing scores on the season, with nobody else on the team having more than one. In fact, the only other player on the roster with a rushing score is QB Trevor Lawrence.

He hasn’t had a game of 100 yards or more on the ground yet this season, with a high mark of 88 yards coming two weeks ago against Arizona. Jacksonville is a team that wants to throw the ball first and Robinson has been a part of that passing game, catching 13 passes on 17 targets on the year.

But the Titans D is stout in run stopping, giving up just about 20 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, which ranks in the top 12 in the league. They’re also only allowing one rushing score per game and have yet to allow a RB to hit the end zone when catching the ball out of the backfield.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit him. He’s the best option Jacksonville has on the ground, but that’s not going to help much this week against a good Titans run D.