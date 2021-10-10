Laviska Shenault Jr. start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Despite all the goofy headlines coming out of Duval County surrounding Urban Meyer, the Jacksonville Jaguars will still be pretty focused on their game this weekend against the Tennessee Titans. After a solid showing in last week’s loss to Cincinnati, Laviska Shenault Jr. would seem to be a logical choice to pick up on the waiver wire, especially with the Titans coming to town.

But should fantasy managers trust him right away and put him in their lineup this week? We’ll break down everything you need to know right here.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

Shenault has still yet to catch a touchdown pass this season, which is a tad surprising. But he’s still had a solid season so far, with 194 yards through four games. His best game came last Thursday against the Bengals where he brought in six catches for 99 yards on seven targets. While he didn’t hit paydirt, he led the Jags in receiving by 70 yards and really started to show chemistry with rookie QB Trevor Lawrence.

The opponent this week is favorable too. The Titans have given up the second-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers so far this season, with an average of 51.3 points per game. Last week they let rookie QB Zach Wilson and the New York Jets light them up for 297 yards through the air and two touchdowns. The Jets and Jags are in comparable situations for the most part, so it wouldn’t be shocking if Jacksonville is able to come out and get good yardage through the air this week, especially since that’s how the offense tried to operate, to begin with.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

After last week’s showing and a clear connection with Lawrence forming, start him.