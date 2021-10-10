Marvin Jones Jr. start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars could sure use a win right now. Not only would it snap their winless streak, but it might also even change the conversation from, well, everything else. To do that, they’re going to need a quality outing from wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Marvin Jones Jr.

Jones had his lowest output of the season last week, catching all three of his targets for just 24 yards. He was seeing an average of nine targets per game until last week. But that should change after losing DJ Chark to a broken ankle against the Bengals.

The Jags have a decent matchup this week, against a Tennessee Titans team coming off a loss to the Jets. They gave up nearly 300 passing yards to New York, and two players had more than 90 yards. Jones is in a good spot to make a solid fantasy football contribution this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Marvin Jones Jr.