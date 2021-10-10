Mac Jones start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots head to Texas for a Week 5 matchup against the Houston Texans. The offense put up a solid fight in Week 4 against the Buccaneers but ultimately came up short. Can Mac Jones lead the Patriots back into the win column?

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones

Jones threw for 275 yards and two touchdowns in the Patriots 19-17 Week 4 loss to Tampa Bay, completing 31 of 40 passes. It was arguably Jones’ most impressive showing of his early NFL career, and he looks to build off of last week’s performance when his Patriots take on a Houston Texans defense that gave up 40 points to the Buffalo Bills in Week 4.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Mac Jones is not, and should not be considered, a weekly starting quarterback in fantasy leagues. Despite the Texans not being a good defense, they’ve only allowed six touchdown passes on the season. Combine that with the fact that Jones has only registered four touchdown passes of his own through four games, there’s not a lot of reason to start Jones this week. Sit him against Houston.