JJ Taylor start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots enter Week 5 with a losing record after falling to Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday. However, the Patriots have the ideal get-right game next on their schedule: a tilt with the Houston Texans.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB JJ Taylor

At least so far in 2021, Taylor has not seen much action as either a runner or pass catcher for the Patriots. The second-year back has just seven combined touches for 8 total yards from scrimmage entering Week 5, a far cry from fantasy relevancy. Still, with James White sidelined with an ankle injury, Taylor could eventually emerge as New England’s pass-catching tailback, a meaningful role from a PPR perspective.

But until the Patriots deploy Taylor in that fashion, he seems far too risky to play in fantasy. Managers in deeper leagues can consider making a waiver-wire claim and stashing him on the back of their roster, however.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit JJ Taylor.