Jakobi Meyers start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

After a slow start to the 2021 season, the New England Patriots will travel south for a matchup with the Houston Texans. The tilt will serve as a get-right opportunity for several of the Patriots’ offensive playmakers, including wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers

Despite the numerous additions the Patriots made to the receiving corps this offseason, Jakobi Meyers has led the team in targets every week so far. That bodes well for his long-term outlook even if the early production didn’t match (10 catches for 82 yards in Weeks 1 and 2). Meyers’ fantasy output has surged since thanks in part to his role as a passer on trick plays.

Obviously, fantasy managers can’t expect Meyers to throw a deep shot every week, but the targets and the Patriots’ next opponent bode well for his production. Meyers won’t end up in many WR1 or WR2 slots, but he could realistically finish around that level in Week 5.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Jakobi Meyers as a FLEX.