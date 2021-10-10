Nelson Agholor start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

After dropping a close contest to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New England Patriots will try to right the ship against the flailing Houston Texans. A victory wouldn’t fix all of the Patriots’ problems, but a loss would raise legitimate questions about their viability in 2021.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Nelson Agholor

Part of the Patriots’ offseason spending spree, wide receiver Nelson Agholor hasn’t made much of a splash since his New England debut (five catches for 72 yards and a touchdown). In the three games since, the veteran wideout has caught just eight passes for 93 yards and has not returned to the end zone. Meanwhile, teammate Jakobi Meyers has surpassed him in the pecking order, leading all Patriots in targets.

That doesn’t mean Agholor has fallen out of favor in New England. However, he looks like a lottery ticket more than a weekly flex option. At some point, Agholor will put together another big game. However, fantasy managers simply don’t know when that will happen.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Nelson Agholor.