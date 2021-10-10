Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots shelled out to sign Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry this offseason with the hope of returning to the version offense that heavily featured two tight ends from a decade earlier. So far, Henry and Smith haven’t quite found their rhythm, with both amassing 27 catches for 229 receiving yards and two touchdowns combined through four weeks. However, the duo has the chance to correct course during Sunday’s tilt with the Houston Texans.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots TEs Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry

Though tight ends haven’t steamrolled over the Texans' defense, the unit has struggled against the position. Through four weeks, the Texans have given up 27 catches for 275 yards and three touchdowns to tight ends with another score coming on a rush attempt. When the Patriots enter the red zone, Mac Jones should look in Smith and/or Henry’s direction.

To that end, Smith has garnered more red-zone targets (five) than Henry (two). The duo’s only touchdowns this season have come off those targets.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Jonnu Smith, sit Hunter Henry.