Jeremy McNichols start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans head into an AFC South showdown in Week 5 when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Titans are coming off a heartbreaking 27-24 overtime loss to the Jets and need a victory to get back on track before a huge Week 6 showdown against the Bills.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans RB Jeremy McNichols

McNichols is a non-factor in the run game due to Derrick Henry’s presence but does have value as a receiver, especially if the Titans are without A.J. Brown and Julio Jones again. McNichols had eight catches for 74 yards and could be in for another big day if he gets the opportunity.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

McNichols is a decent flex play if Jones and Brown sit out. The Jaguars do not have a good defense and the Titans aren’t going to run the ball 50 times, meaning McNichols should see some targets. His speed makes him a home-run threat, and Tennessee is open to taking a few swings off play-action passes. There could be some better options depending on your league but McNichols is in the picture as a flex depending on injury situations.