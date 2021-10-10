A.J. Brown start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans will look to rebound from a shocking 27-24 overtime loss to the New York Jets in a Week 5 meeting with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Titans hope to have wide receiver A.J. Brown back with Julio Jones officially out with a hamstring injury.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR A.J. Brown

AJ Brown and Julio Jones ones are stars when healthy and on the field. Even in Tennessee’s run-centric offense, Brown topped 1,000 receiving yards in both of his first two seasons. The addition of Jones was thought to tilt Tennessee’s offense towards a more balanced attack, even if Derrick Henry continues to perform at insane levels. Henry is slated to record the most carries in a single season by a country mile, so clearly the Titans are not throwing the ball as much as expected early on.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Brown was limited at Wednesday’s practice and noted as likely to play, while Jones did not participate and was ruled out. AJ Brown is well worth a start against a Jaguars unit struggling in all phases of the game, especially with a chance to see additional targets in Jones’ absence.