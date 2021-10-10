 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

A.J. Brown start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of A.J. Brown ahead of the Tennessee Titans Week 5 matchup with Julio Jones out of the lineup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Will Derrick Henry run wild on the Jaguars in Week 5?

The Tennessee Titans will look to rebound from a shocking 27-24 overtime loss to the New York Jets in a Week 5 meeting with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Titans hope to have wide receiver A.J. Brown back with Julio Jones officially out with a hamstring injury.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR A.J. Brown

AJ Brown and Julio Jones ones are stars when healthy and on the field. Even in Tennessee’s run-centric offense, Brown topped 1,000 receiving yards in both of his first two seasons. The addition of Jones was thought to tilt Tennessee’s offense towards a more balanced attack, even if Derrick Henry continues to perform at insane levels. Henry is slated to record the most carries in a single season by a country mile, so clearly the Titans are not throwing the ball as much as expected early on.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Brown was limited at Wednesday’s practice and noted as likely to play, while Jones did not participate and was ruled out. AJ Brown is well worth a start against a Jaguars unit struggling in all phases of the game, especially with a chance to see additional targets in Jones’ absence.

More From DraftKings Nation