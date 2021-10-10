Chester Rogers start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans attempt to get back to winning ways in Week 5 when they meet division rivals in the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Titans gave the New York Jets their first win fo the 2021 season and they don’t want the Jags to feel that same satisfaction this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR Chester Rogers

Rogers tallied 63 yards on five receptions as the Titans had to play backups with A.J. Brown and Julio Jones out. His fantasy relevance depends entirely on the status of both starters for Week 5. Rogers did catch a touchdown in Week 3 and is on the field even with Brown and Jones healthy, so he’s at least getting snaps in this offense.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Unless Brown and Jones sit again, Rogers doesn’t have much fantasy relevance. Even if both receivers are out, he’s a fringe flex play at best. The Titans are going to run the ball more against the Jaguars, meaning fewer targets for Rogers even with one of Tennessee’s top receivers out.