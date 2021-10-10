 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Anthony Firkser start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Anthony Firkser ahead of the Tennessee Titans Week 5 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Tennessee Titans v New York Jets
Anthony Firkser of the Tennessee Titans is unable to make the catch during overtime against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 03, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans hope to shake off a brutal overtime loss to the New York Jets when they meet the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5. The Titans hope to have their star receivers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones back for the contest but their absence could open things up for others to make plays.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans TE Anthony Firkser

Firkser has not made a big impact as a receiver, catching six passes for 42 yards over two games. He was not seen as a prominent pass-catching tight end but this is bordering on fantasy irrelevance for a position where volatility reigns. Unless things turn around, Firkser will sit on the waiver wire every week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even if the Titans are unable to get both their starting receivers for this contest, Firkser should be left out of starting lineups. He hasn’t shown the ability to get in the endzone so far, and his volume outside of scoring is not enough to bank on. Tennessee is a run-first team and Firkser isn’t even in the top three when it comes to receiving options. Leave him on the bench, even at a position of need against a favorable opponent. There are better options on the waiver wire.

More From DraftKings Nation