Anthony Firkser start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans hope to shake off a brutal overtime loss to the New York Jets when they meet the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5. The Titans hope to have their star receivers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones back for the contest but their absence could open things up for others to make plays.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans TE Anthony Firkser

Firkser has not made a big impact as a receiver, catching six passes for 42 yards over two games. He was not seen as a prominent pass-catching tight end but this is bordering on fantasy irrelevance for a position where volatility reigns. Unless things turn around, Firkser will sit on the waiver wire every week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even if the Titans are unable to get both their starting receivers for this contest, Firkser should be left out of starting lineups. He hasn’t shown the ability to get in the endzone so far, and his volume outside of scoring is not enough to bank on. Tennessee is a run-first team and Firkser isn’t even in the top three when it comes to receiving options. Leave him on the bench, even at a position of need against a favorable opponent. There are better options on the waiver wire.