David Johnson start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Things are bleak for the Houston Texans this season, fresh off a 40-0 blowout at the hands of the Bills. Still, the need for running back help in fantasy football leagues may tempt a few to look at, or hold onto, Houston’s David Johnson.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans RB David Johnson

Johnson ran the ball five times for 21 yards last week against Buffalo. He added another 27 yards on three catches. That represents a season-high for him in total yards from scrimmage through the first four weeks of the season. It’s hard to see things getting much better. Johnson’s appeal is mostly thanks to his work in whatever it is the Texans call a passing game, but his ceiling so far looks exactly like it did last week, about three catches on four targets for some nominal amount of yardage. The Patriots are in Houston this weekend, so don’t expect much from Johnson or the Texans.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit David Johnson.