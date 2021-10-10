Phillip Lindsay start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans have a decent collection of talent in their backfield, enough to tempt fantasy football managers to maybe take a flyer on a proven guy like Phillip Lindsay. Well, you may want to hit pause on that notion.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans RB Phillip Lindsay

In last week’s thrashing at the hands of the Buffalo Bills, Houston generated less than 50 yards on the ground, in total. Lindsay actually finished the game with a rushing total of -1 yards on four carries. And that’s really not much better than what he did in the previous two outings. On the season, the Texans’ backup running back has 31 yards on 24 carries. His best game was in Week 1 when he ran for 25 yards on eight carries and scored a touchdown. The Patriots are in Houston this week, so don’t expect things to get much better for the Texans.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Phillip Lindsay. At this point, there’s no reason to even have him on a fantasy football roster.