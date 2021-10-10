Mark Ingram start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

In a three-headed backfield committee, it’s veteran Mark Ingram who has emerged as the lead back for the Houston Texans. Unfortunately, that status comes with very little upside in fantasy football thanks to the team’s overall bleak outlook for the remainder of the season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans RB Mark Ingram

In last week’s blowout at the hands of the Bills, Ingram had the best rushing effort of anyone, finishing with 24 yards on six carries. And that was it. That was his total production. For the season, he’s got 171 yards on 52 carries with one touchdown. The biggest drag on Ingram’s fantasy appeal is that the Texans are very rarely going to find themselves in a situation where they can comfortably run the ball.

Houston hosts the Patriots this week. New England has allowed just two touchdowns to opposing running backs, one on the ground and one receiving score.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Mark Ingram this week.