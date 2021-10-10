Brandin Cooks start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

You have to squint to find any fantasy football value on the Houston Texans roster, but it is there. Wide receiver Brandin Cooks, despite the team’s overall offensive struggles, is still worth a spot on fantasy rosters.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans WR Brandin Cooks

Houston netted just 87 yards through the air last week in a 40-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Most of those yards went to Cooks, who caught five of seven passes for 47 yards. His numbers suffered along with the rest of the team thanks to a combination of Buffalo’s defense and an awful four-interception performance from quarterback Davis Mills. But the week before, Cooks had 112 yards on nine catches, his second game with triple-digit yardage. The Patriots are coming to town this week, giving Cooks a slightly more favorable matchup. Even with Houston’s offense running in quicksand, he could have a decent day in terms of yards and receptions.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Cooks is worth a start in fantasy football lineups this week.