Pharaoh Brown, Jordan Akins start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans are back home this Sunday, a week after a 40-0 drubbing at the hands of the Buffalo Bills. They’ll face another AFC East team this week, the New England Patriots, hoping to get their offense in somewhat better shape. If Houston’s going to generate more than 109 yards of offense they did last week, they’ll need some help from tight ends Jordan Akins and Pharaoh Brown.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans TEs Pharaoh Brown, Jordan Akins

Akins and Brown combined for 10 yards on two catches last week, another low point in a season full of them. The week before that, Akins had his best game of the season, a four-catch, 32-yard effort against the Panthers. Brown’s best outing came in Week 1, when he caught four passes for 67 yards. Those were the only games either player has had more than a single catch.

They won’t find it much easier against the Patriots. New England’s defense has yet to allow a touchdown to opposing wide receivers and they’ve given up just six catches on 19 targets and 56 receiving yards to the position in four games this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit both Jordan Akins and Pharaoh Brown.