How much will the winner of the Shriners Children’s Open win in 2021

The 2021 Shriner Children’s Open is headed into the final round on Sunday with $7 million in prize money up for grabs. Adam Schenk heads into Sunday with a one shot lead through 54 holes. He sits at -18, followed by Matthew Wolff at -17 and then a three-way tie between Chad Ramey, Andrew Putnam, and Sam Burns at -16. Defending champ Martin Laird is tied for 15th place at -11.
The prize pool for this tournament is $7 million and the winner will take home $1.26 million, which is described as a standard. Wolff is currently the betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, entering Sunday at +250. Schenk is +300 and Burns is +330. It’s a bit of a drop from there to Ramey and Sung-Jae Im (in sixth at -15) at +1000.
Here’s what the breakdown looks like based off an SI report and the standard breakdown of a $7 million pool like we saw last week.
1. $1,260,000
2. $763,000
3. $483,000
4. $343,000
5. $287,000
6. $253,750
7. $236,250
