How much will the winner of the Shriners Children’s Open win in 2021

The 2021 Shriner Children’s Open is headed into the final round on Sunday with $7 million in prize money up for grabs. Adam Schenk heads into Sunday with a one shot lead through 54 holes. He sits at -18, followed by Matthew Wolff at -17 and then a three-way tie between Chad Ramey, Andrew Putnam, and Sam Burns at -16. Defending champ Martin Laird is tied for 15th place at -11.

The prize pool for this tournament is $7 million and the winner will take home $1.26 million, which is described as a standard. Wolff is currently the betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, entering Sunday at +250. Schenk is +300 and Burns is +330. It’s a bit of a drop from there to Ramey and Sung-Jae Im (in sixth at -15) at +1000.

Here’s what the breakdown looks like based off an SI report and the standard breakdown of a $7 million pool like we saw last week.

1. $1,260,000

2. $763,000

3. $483,000

4. $343,000

5. $287,000

6. $253,750

7. $236,250

8. $218,750

9. $204,750

10. $190,750

11. $176,750

12. $162,750

13. $148,750

14. $134,750

15. $127,750

16. $120,750

17. $113,750

18. $106,750

19. $99,750

20. $92,750

21. $85,750

22. $78,750

23. $73,150

24. $67,550

25. $61,950

26. $56,350

27. $54,250

28. $52,150

29. $50,050

30. $47,950

31. $45,850

32. $43,750

33. $41,650

34. $39,900

35. $38,150

36. $36,400

37. $34,650

38. $33,250

39. $31,850

40. $30,450

41. $29,050

42. $27,650

43. $26,250

44. $24,850

45. $23,450

46. $22,050

47. $20,650

48. $19,530

49. $18,550

50. $17,990

51. $17,570

52. $17,150

53. $16,870

54. $16,590

55. $16,450

56. $16,310

57. $16,170

58. $16,030

59. $15,890

60. $15,750

61. $15,610

62. $15,470

63. $15,330

64. $15,190

65. $15,050