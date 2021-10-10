 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How much will the winner of the Shriners Children’s Open win in 2021

We take a look at the purse and winners share for the Shriners Children’s Open, taking place in Las Vegas at the TPC Summerlin in 2021.

Matthew Wolff hits his tee shot at the 16th hole during the first round of THE NORTHERN TRUST at Liberty National Golf Club on August 19, 2021 in Jersey City, New Jersey. Photo by Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

The 2021 Shriner Children’s Open is headed into the final round on Sunday with $7 million in prize money up for grabs. Adam Schenk heads into Sunday with a one shot lead through 54 holes. He sits at -18, followed by Matthew Wolff at -17 and then a three-way tie between Chad Ramey, Andrew Putnam, and Sam Burns at -16. Defending champ Martin Laird is tied for 15th place at -11.

The prize pool for this tournament is $7 million and the winner will take home $1.26 million, which is described as a standard. Wolff is currently the betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, entering Sunday at +250. Schenk is +300 and Burns is +330. It’s a bit of a drop from there to Ramey and Sung-Jae Im (in sixth at -15) at +1000.

Here’s what the breakdown looks like based off an SI report and the standard breakdown of a $7 million pool like we saw last week.

1. $1,260,000

2. $763,000

3. $483,000

4. $343,000

5. $287,000

6. $253,750

7. $236,250

8. $218,750

9. $204,750

10. $190,750

11. $176,750

12. $162,750

13. $148,750

14. $134,750

15. $127,750

16. $120,750

17. $113,750

18. $106,750

19. $99,750

20. $92,750

21. $85,750

22. $78,750

23. $73,150

24. $67,550

25. $61,950

26. $56,350

27. $54,250

28. $52,150

29. $50,050

30. $47,950

31. $45,850

32. $43,750

33. $41,650

34. $39,900

35. $38,150

36. $36,400

37. $34,650

38. $33,250

39. $31,850

40. $30,450

41. $29,050

42. $27,650

43. $26,250

44. $24,850

45. $23,450

46. $22,050

47. $20,650

48. $19,530

49. $18,550

50. $17,990

51. $17,570

52. $17,150

53. $16,870

54. $16,590

55. $16,450

56. $16,310

57. $16,170

58. $16,030

59. $15,890

60. $15,750

61. $15,610

62. $15,470

63. $15,330

64. $15,190

65. $15,050

