How to watch the Bank of America ROVAL 400 via live stream

The NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Charlotte, for its final race in the round of 12 for the Cup Series Playoffs. The circuit will be running the Bank of America ROVAL 400 starting at 2:00 p.m. ET, and it will air on NBC.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBC.com/live or through the NBC app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Chase Elliott has won two consecutive Bank of America Roval 400 races in 2019 and 2020 and now looks to lock up his third. He’s the favorite to win on DraftKings Sportsbook, with odds at +220 to take home first and at -450 for a top-five finish. He’s closely followed by Kyle Larson at +450, Martin Truex Jr. at +700.