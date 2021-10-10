What time is the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

Sunday is upon us and it’s time for another F1 race. Formula One is in Istanbul this weekend for Turkish Grand Prix at the Intercity Istanbul Park. The race airs Sunday at 8 a.m. ET on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The race runs 58 laps at the Istanbul track. The course is 5.338 km (3.317 mi) in length, which makes for a total race length of 309.396 km (192.25 mi). A year ago, Lewis Hamilton won the Turkish Grand Prix with a time of 1:42:19.313. He finished 31.633 seconds ahead of Sergio Pérez in the first Turkish Grand Prix since 2011. In that race, Sebastian Vettel won with a time of 1:30:17.558.

Max Verstappen is the pre-race favorite, installed by DraftKings Sportsbook at +120 to win. He’s followed by pole-sitter Valtteri Bottas (+225) and Lewis Hamilton (+275). It’s notable that Hamilton actually had the best performance in qualifying, but received a ten-slot penalty in the starting grid. The front row will consist of Bottas, Verstappen, and Pierre Gasly.