What time is the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

If you’re wondering when F1’s Turkish Grand Prix will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By David Fucillo
The cars queue up for the start of Q1 during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Turkey at Intercity Istanbul Park on October 09, 2021 in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images

Sunday is upon us and it’s time for another F1 race. Formula One is in Istanbul this weekend for Turkish Grand Prix at the Intercity Istanbul Park. The race airs Sunday at 8 a.m. ET on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The race runs 58 laps at the Istanbul track. The course is 5.338 km (3.317 mi) in length, which makes for a total race length of 309.396 km (192.25 mi). A year ago, Lewis Hamilton won the Turkish Grand Prix with a time of 1:42:19.313. He finished 31.633 seconds ahead of Sergio Pérez in the first Turkish Grand Prix since 2011. In that race, Sebastian Vettel won with a time of 1:30:17.558.

Max Verstappen is the pre-race favorite, installed by DraftKings Sportsbook at +120 to win. He’s followed by pole-sitter Valtteri Bottas (+225) and Lewis Hamilton (+275). It’s notable that Hamilton actually had the best performance in qualifying, but received a ten-slot penalty in the starting grid. The front row will consist of Bottas, Verstappen, and Pierre Gasly.

2021 Turkish Grand Prix, starting grid

Position Driver Car No.
1 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 77
2 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 33
3 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 10
4 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 14
5 Sergio Pérez Red Bull Racing 11
6 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 16
7 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 22
8 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 18
9 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 4
10 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 5
11 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 44
12 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 31
13 George Russell Williams Racing 63
14 Mick Schumacher Uralkali Haas F1 Team 47
15 Carlos Sainz, Jr. Scuderia Ferrari 55
16 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 3
17 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 6
18 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 99
19 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 7
20 Nikita Mazepin Uralkali Haas F1 Team 9

