What time is the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

Sunday is upon us and it’s time for another F1 race. Formula One is in Istanbul this weekend for Turkish Grand Prix at the Intercity Istanbul Park. The race airs Sunday at 8 a.m. ET on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.
The race runs 58 laps at the Istanbul track. The course is 5.338 km (3.317 mi) in length, which makes for a total race length of 309.396 km (192.25 mi). A year ago, Lewis Hamilton won the Turkish Grand Prix with a time of 1:42:19.313. He finished 31.633 seconds ahead of Sergio Pérez in the first Turkish Grand Prix since 2011. In that race, Sebastian Vettel won with a time of 1:30:17.558.
Max Verstappen is the pre-race favorite, installed by DraftKings Sportsbook at +120 to win. He’s followed by pole-sitter Valtteri Bottas (+225) and Lewis Hamilton (+275). It’s notable that Hamilton actually had the best performance in qualifying, but received a ten-slot penalty in the starting grid. The front row will consist of Bottas, Verstappen, and Pierre Gasly.
2021 Turkish Grand Prix, starting grid
|Position
|Driver
|Car
|No.
|Position
|Driver
|Car
|No.
|1
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team
|77
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|33
|3
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda
|10
|4
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|14
|5
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull Racing
|11
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|16
|7
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda
|22
|8
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team
|18
|9
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|4
|10
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team
|5
|11
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team
|44
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|31
|13
|George Russell
|Williams Racing
|63
|14
|Mick Schumacher
|Uralkali Haas F1 Team
|47
|15
|Carlos Sainz, Jr.
|Scuderia Ferrari
|55
|16
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|3
|17
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|6
|18
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN
|99
|19
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN
|7
|20
|Nikita Mazepin
|Uralkali Haas F1 Team
|9