F1 live stream: How to watch the Turkish Grand Prix via live online stream

The green flag drops in Istanbul Sunday morning for the 2021 running of the Turkish Grand Prix. The race is back for a second straight year after an eight-year hiatus. Lewis Hamilton claimed the fastest times throughout qualifying on Saturday, but Valtteri Bottas will have the pole position on Sunday after Hamilton received a ten-spot penalty in the starting grid.

The Turkish Grand Prix starts at 8 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN2. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Max Verstappen is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +120. He’s followed by Bottas (+225) and Hamilton (+275). It’s a sizable drop from there, with Charles Leclerc coming in fourth on the odds list at +1800. It’s not exactly surprising considering the dominance of Hamilton and Verstappen. One of the two has won all but three F1 races this season. The other winners were Setgio Pérez at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Esteban Ocon at the Hungarian Grand Prix, and Daniel Ricciardo at the Italian Grand Prix.