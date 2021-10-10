Eric Ebron, Pat Freiermuth start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers tight end tandem of Pat Freiermuth and Eric Ebron haven’t really made much noise as pass-catching threats as the team has stumbled out to a 1-3 start to the season.

The duo is barely commanding any meaningful targets as quarterback Ben Roethlisberger focuses on primarily his receivers to move the chains. Will fortunes change for either man on Sunday when the Steelers welcome the Denver Broncos to Heinz Field?

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers TEs Eric Ebron, Pat Freiermuth

Ebron and Freiermuth were effectively non-factors in last Sunday’s 27-17 loss to Green Bay. They combined for three receptions off three targets for a grand total of 19 yards. A rookie out of Notre Dame, Freiermuth has supplanted Ebron in total number of targets this year, but it hasn’t been enough to make any kind of significant noise in fantasy.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Broncos are one of the best teams in the NFL in defending tight ends so far this season. They’ve only surrounded 12 receptions and 122 yards total to opposing tight ends, so I’d sit both Ebron and Freiermuth for this one.