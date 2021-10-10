Kirk Cousins start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings picked up their third loss of the year in Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns with a 14-7 final score. This comes just one week after their first win of the season, bringing their record to a subpar 1-3 through four games played. They’ll take on the Detroit Lions at home in Week 5.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins had arguably his worst game of the season so far, only completing 52 percent of his passes, throwing 20-for-38 and 203 yards. He also threw one interception and one touchdown, clocking in his lowest fantasy score so far. His one touchdown came on the first drive of the game and ended up being the Vikings’ only score of the day. Regardless of his Week 4 stumble, he’ll be going up against a struggling Lions defense and should be able to get back to his normal ways as a QB1 in fantasy terms.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Kirk Cousins in Week 5. He should be almost a top-10 QB this week against a Lions defense who has allowed roughly 248 passing yards per game.