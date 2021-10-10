Dalvin Cook start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings picked up their third loss of the season in Week 4 with a 14-7 defeat from the Cleveland Browns. The Browns held the Vikings to just one touchdown that came on the very first drive of the game, then the Minnesota offense just couldn’t get anything else going. The Vikings will take on the Detroit Lions at home in Week 5.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings RB Dalvin Cook

Dalvin Cook had a relatively quiet game, running the ball nine times for 34 yards while catching only two of his six targets for another 10 receiving yards. Fantasy managers were disappointed that one of the league’s top running backs didn’t put in much of a performance for them, but he’ll be going up against a struggling Lions defense in Week 5 and should be able to bounce back. Not to mention he’s been playing through an ankle injury and has suggested that he’ll continue to do so, saying that his injury isn’t getting any worse. He may not be back to peak form while he’s in pain, but he should certainly be able to put in bigger performances than what we saw against the Browns.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Dalvin Cook in Week 5 against the Lions as long as he is active. Even with his ankle injury, he should be able to put up RB1 numbers in the coming weeks.