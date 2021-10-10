Alexander Mattison start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings were held to one touchdown by the Cleveland Browns as they picked up their third loss of the season with a score of 14-7. The Vikings scored on the very first drive of the game and were held scoreless for the remainder of the day as their record drops to 1-3. They’ll take on the Detroit Lions in Week 5.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings RB Alexander Mattison

Alexander Mattison rushed 10 times for only 20 yards and wasn’t targeted in the air by QB Kirk Cousins. Mattison had a quiet day as did the rest of the Vikings offense who just couldn’t get anything going for the majority of the game. Mattison would have loved to recreate his big Week 3 performance where he combined for 171 yards in their win over Seattle, but he didn’t see enough touches nor did he capitalize on those touches, averaging only two yards per carry against the Browns.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Vikings will be going up against a struggling Detroit Lions defense in Week 5 who has allowed an average of 133 rushing yards per game so far this season. Mattison could be a good flex play, especially with Dalvin Cook’s ankle injury that could see his performance stunted a bit. Don’t expect a 40 point game from Mattison, but he should be able to snag you double digits if you put him in your lineup against the Lions should Cook be limited or ruled out.