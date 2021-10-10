Adam Thielen start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings picked up their third loss of the season as they fell to the Cleveland Browns 14-7 in Week 4. The Browns held the Vikings to just one touchdown, which came in the first drive of the game, then were able to hold them scoreless for the remainder of the contest. The Vikings fell to 1-3 on the season as they look ahead to the Detroit Lions in Week 5.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings WR Adam Thielen

Adam Thielen failed to find the end zone for the first time this season in the defeat to Cleveland, only reeling in three of his eight targets for 46 yards. It’s not surprising that he underperformed, as did the rest of the Minnesota offense who were unable to get much going after that first touchdown early in the game. Thielen’s eight targets were a team-high last week and he should be expected to bear the brunt of the target load going forward as well.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Thielen is still a top WR1 despite a lackluster performance in Week 4, especially as they’re going up against a struggling Detroit Lions team who is 0-4 to start the season. Thielen should be started in Week 5 as he’ll be expected to bounce back and have a solid game.