Tyler Conklin, Chris Herndon start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings dropped their third game of the season with a 14-7 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 4. The Vikings scored on their first drive but were unable to get anything happening for the remainder of the game as the Browns made sure to hold them to just the one touchdown. Minnesota will set their sites on bouncing back against the struggling Detroit Lions in Week 5.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings TEs Tyler Conklin, Chris Herndon

Chris Herndon hasn’t been involved in the offense through the last three games, seeing less than 12 snaps in each of those outings. He only saw six snaps and no targets against the Browns, while Tyler Conklin saw the majority of action for Minnesota tight ends with 54 snaps, catching four of his six targets for 18 yards. Conklin had a great game against Seattle in Week 3, but like the rest of the Vikings offense, struggled to put anything meaningful together against the Browns. He’s still slated as Minnesota’s TE1 after Irv Smith Jr. had season-ending knee surgery about a month ago.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Stay away from Chris Herndon in your fantasy lineups as he will likely not see much offensive action, if any, in the coming weeks. Tyler Conklin can be worth starting as a TE1 or TE2 especially in Week 5 against a Detroit Lions team who has yet to win a game this season.