Melvin Gordon start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos look to earn a big win in Week 5 against the struggling Pittsburgh Steelers, who will be desperate to halt a three-game losing streak. Starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is still in the league’s concussion protocol, so Drew Lock could be taking the reigns for this contest.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos RB Melvin Gordon

Gordon has been productive in a timeshare, recording 248 yards and two touchdowns through four games. He’s still not creating separation between himself and Javonte Williams, which could be a problem for fantasy managers late in the season. For now, both running backs remain productive in Denver’s system. Gordon might see more opportunities as a receiver for now, which helps him get a slight edge.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Gordon is a starter on most weeks, unless you’re loaded at the running back position. Week 5 is no exception, with the veteran going against a defense struggling to stop anything. Even if a split backfield, Gordon can deliver good fantasy value for managers.