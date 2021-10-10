Noah Fant start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos hope to get back to winning ways when they face the struggling Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5. The Broncos have issues at the quarterback position with Teddy Bridgewater in concussion protocol, meaning Drew Lock could be slated to start against the Steelers.

Note — Courtland Sutton rolled his ankle and is questionable to play in Week 5 vs. the Steelers. If Sutton is out, Fant gets a boost in targets.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos TE Noah Fant

Fant is one of the better tight ends in the league and is having a solid season despite Denver’s emphasis on the ground game. He’s got 156 yards and two touchdowns on the season, one of which came in Week 4 against the Ravens. Fant is good for consistent targets, meaning he’s a valuable asset at a position of scarcity in fantasy leagues.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Managers are not going to find a better option on the waiver wire over Fant, so he’s a “set and forget” starter in most fantasy leagues. The Broncos may have some additional short routes for Fant to hinder Pittsburgh’s pass rush, which is certain to be turned up in this game. He’s a good starter at tight end in Week 5.