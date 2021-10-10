Tim Patrick start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos attempt to rebound from a Week 4 loss to the Baltimore Ravens when they face another AFC North opponent in the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5. The Broncos could be turning to Drew Lock at quarterback if Teddy Bridgewater doesn’t clear the league’s concussion protocol.

Note — Courtland Sutton rolled his ankle in practice on Friday and is questionable to play in Week 5 vs. the Steelers. If Sutton is out, Patrick gets a big boost as the de factor No. 1 wideout.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Tim Patrick

Patrick had three receptions for 39 yards against the Ravens in a muted performance. The receiver has been having a good season overall with 213 yards and two touchdowns. He is likely the third receiving option at the moment behind Courtland Sutton and Noah Fant and could slide further once Jerry Jeudy comes back from a high-ankle sprain.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Patrick is a flex option at best in this offense, which focuses heavily on running the ball. If Lock does play, Patrick has some home run potential. Against a Pittsburgh defense needing to rebound in a big way, Patrick is best left on the bench for Week 5.